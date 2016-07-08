WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 07-08-2016

Jeffery Allen Parker

White Male

DOB: 04-26-88 Bro/Grn

175 Lbs. / 6’03” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Burglary of Habitation

Chelsea Leigh Koschak

White Female

DOB: 05-16-91 Blo/Grn

140 Lbs. / 5’06” Tall

Wanted For: Theft U/$2,500 with 2 or More Previous Conviction Audrey Morgan Clark

White Female

DOB: 08-09-88 Red/Haz

143 Lbs. / 5’0” Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - possession of Controlled Substance Jose G. Rodriguez

Hispanic Male

DOB: 12-14-65 Blk/Bro

240 Lbs. / 5’10” Tall

Wanted For: Engaged in Organized Criminal Activity - Keeping a Gambling Place Raymond Lee Burg

White Male

DOB: 08-12-81 Blk/Bro

165 Lbs. / 5’07” Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance

