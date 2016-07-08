Here are Texoma's Most Wanted as of 07 08 2016 WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -
WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM
These individuals are wanted as of 07-08-2016
Jeffery Allen Parker
White Male
DOB: 04-26-88 Bro/Grn
175 Lbs. / 6’03” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Burglary of Habitation
Chelsea Leigh Koschak
White Female
DOB: 05-16-91 Blo/Grn
140 Lbs. / 5’06” Tall
Wanted For: Theft U/$2,500 with 2 or More Previous Conviction
Audrey Morgan Clark
White Female
DOB: 08-09-88 Red/Haz
143 Lbs. / 5’0” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - possession of Controlled Substance
Jose G. Rodriguez
Hispanic Male
DOB: 12-14-65 Blk/Bro
240 Lbs. / 5’10” Tall
Wanted For: Engaged in Organized Criminal Activity - Keeping a Gambling Place
Raymond Lee Burg
White Male
DOB: 08-12-81 Blk/Bro
165 Lbs. / 5’07” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance
IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities.
If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll-free by dialing #888.
You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.
You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.
Crime Stoppers: citizens, police, and the media working together to make our community a safer place.
Together we can make a difference.
