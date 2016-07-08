Community prayer services to be held in Wichita Falls

The Religious community in Wichita Falls is organizing services of reflection and prayer in the wake of the recent shootings in Dallas.

The FallsPoint Church will be holding a prayer service on Sunday, July 10 at 6p.m. they are located on the corner of Kemp and Avenue K in Wichita Falls.

The Wichita Falls Evangel Temple will also be hosting a community prayer service on Sunday, July 10 and their Chapple at 3800 Barnett Road in Wichita Falls.

If you are interested in attending this service or would like to find out more information you can contact:

940-691-5501 OR WWW.ETCWF.COM

If you have any information about any other services of this nature being help around Wichita Falls, please contact us. news@kauz.com or enter your information in our Big Blue Community Calendar Box

