Manhunt Monday

Wichita Falls Police are on the lookout for Alberto Cruz Ortiz

He is charged with aggravated robbery.

He was born on September 4, 1991. He is described as a Hispanic male with Brown hair and Brown eyes. He weighs approximately 170 pounds and is 5' 6".

Never attempt to apprehend this subject.

Anyone with information on this or any other criminal activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You don't have to give your information and you could win a cash reward.

