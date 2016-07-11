Traffic Alert: Road Closure in Burkburnett

Motorists that use Sinclair Road at the intersection of SH-240/Burkburnett Road will be forced to take a different route as the bridge in that area will be closed as construction begins to replace it.

Demolition work on the structure begins July 12 and is expected to take approximately 8-10 months to complete.



Access to Sinclair from Burkburnett Road will not be possible.

Drivers will need to use FM 171 to get to Sinclair Road from its East entrance.

