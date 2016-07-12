Motorcyclist Hospitalized After Crash on Highway

We now know the identity of the man in critical condition following a motorcycle accident in Cotton County, Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Shad Stuckey of Chattanooga, OK was trying to merge onto State Highway 36 from Interstate 44 at the exit near the Red River around 8:45 Monday night when his bike went off the road and eventually hit a guardrail.

Troopers say Stuckey was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered head, internal and external injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

Stuckey was taken by Air Evac to Oklahoma City in critical condition.

The investigation is still ongoing.

