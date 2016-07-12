Rollover crash near Megargel.

DPS Troopers were called out to the scene of a crash on Tuesday, on Hwy 114 just east of Megargel.

Officials believe the crash was cause when an unidentified car pulled in front of a 2013 Nissan, causing the Nissan to swerve in an effort to avoid the other vehicle. The driver of the Nissan, 21- year-old, Allie Nicole Ferguson,of Olney, Texas lost control of the vehicle and rolled over.

Ferguson was taken to a local hospital before EMS arrived at the scene of the incident. Her injuries are listed as not life threatening.

The investigation is on-going, stay connected to NewsChannel 6 for more information.

