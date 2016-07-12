One arrested in connection to early morning car break in - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

A 19-year-old was arrested after reports of at least two car burglaries around Maplewood Avenue.
Multiple units began canvassing the area around the Brentwood Timberlane Apartments just after 3:30 Tuesday morning.
Police say at least two vehicles were broken into.
19-year-old Isaiah Wilkerson is in Police custody, and he's charged with burglary of a vehicle.

