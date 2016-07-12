One arrested in connection to early morning car break in

A 19-year-old was arrested after reports of at least two car burglaries around Maplewood Avenue.

Multiple units began canvassing the area around the Brentwood Timberlane Apartments just after 3:30 Tuesday morning.

Police say at least two vehicles were broken into.

19-year-old Isaiah Wilkerson is in Police custody, and he's charged with burglary of a vehicle.

