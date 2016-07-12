The prosecution called their first witness in day two of the court martial of a Sheppard Air Force Base Reservist.

The defense opted not to make an opening statement. However, the 6 member panel heard the trial council's opening statement this afternoon. They are accusing Technical Sergeant Jonathan Hull - the 41-year-old defendant - of developing a plan to have sex with a 14-year-old girl in December of last year.

Hull was allegedly the victim of an online sting by agents from the Air Force Office of Special Investigations who target military personnel involved in transmitting child pornography or pursuing sexual relations with a minor.

The first witness today was one of the agents in charge of the sting - part of the team that created the 14-year-old girl persona. He described how they put an ad in the Casual Encounters section of Craigslist and how Hull allegedly responded to the ad. He allegedly set up a time to meet the girl at her house at Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi. When he arrived, he was arrested.

Hull is charged with Attempted Sexual Abuse of a Child and Attempted Sexual Assault of a Child.

Hull pleaded not guilty yesterday to the attempted sexual abuse and assault charges but pleaded guilty to Dereliction of Duty for failing to register a .45 caliber pistol that he carried onto an active military installation in Mississippi.

Copyright 2016. All Rights Reserved KAUZ News





