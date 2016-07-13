Local businesses show support for law enforcement in the wake of the Dallas shooting.

Several local businesses are showing their support for law enforcement in the wake of the Dallas shooting.

Cavender's is selling paper badges for a minimum of $1 at the checkout counter.

A purchase of five badges gets you entered to win a pair of boots.

The money raised will go to the assist the officer foundation in Dallas and Cavender's will match sales with a donation up to 5-thousand dollars.

You have until the end of the month to buy a badge.

A Texoma restaurant is also showing its support for law enforcement today.

Ten percent of all dinner proceeds at Texas Roadhouse on Wednesday night will be donated to the assist the officer foundation.

The event will begin at four this afternoon and runs until 10 p.m.

The Texas Roadhouse in Wichita Falls located on Lawrence Road.

