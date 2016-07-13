Coming Together?

The need to feed the hungry in our community is increasing as ten thousand baby boomers retire each day in the U.S. and experts say one out of six people are unsure of where they’ll get their next meal.

That’s why two Texoma non-profit organizations are considering joining forces to make sure no one in our community is without food. The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and THE Kitchen are in talks regarding a possible collaboration.

The organizations have identified a growing need - the inevitability that there will be an increase in people to feed in our area. They are now in the process of reviewing whether they can better address the problem by working together.

Last Thursday Michael Stanford. Board Chair of the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and Chad Stroud, Board Chair of THE Kitchen met to discuss a possible collaboration. They brought in board members and senior staff from both entities.

Right now is just a review process to see if the collaboration will work.

They say that if at any point it looks like they're not going to be able to improve the services they provide or if it’s not going to be a better thing for the community then the collaboration won’t go through.

The need of the community is what brought about the idea of this possible partnership - it wasn’t a financial decision. Both non-profits are on solid ground.

They say it's way too early to know what the final picture will look like - but next steps include forming an exploratory committee.

