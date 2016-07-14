Reward increased for wanted North Texas suspect

The Texas Department of Public Safety has increased the reward for one of the most wanted fugitives from the north Texas area.

Tommy Dale Sells Jr., 39, is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting two girls in Amarillo in May of 2013. Sells is 5’ 9” tall, and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He also has a heart with a banner on his chest and has a mole on his right cheek. Sells can also be identified by scars on left arm and his right hand.

DPS officials have increased the reward for information on this suspect to $10,000. Anyone with information please call 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or Text the letters DPS – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES)

