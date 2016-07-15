Blue Bell Reveals New Flavor

Blue Bell Ice Cream revealed a brand new ice cream flavor on Friday.

It's called Cookie Two Step. The ice cream blends vanilla flavored ice cream with chocolate creme cookies and chocolate chip cookie dough.

On its Facebook page, Blue Bell described the new flavor as something guaranteed to “have your taste buds two-steppin’!”

A Blue Bell branch manager stopped by the Newschannel 6 studios Friday morning to debut the new flavor. Our morning anchors, Melissa Kakareka and Kaylee Pfeiferling, gave it their stamp of approval!

