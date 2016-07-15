Texoma's Most Wanted - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's Most Wanted

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 07-15-2016

Brian Shawn Higginbotham
White Male
DOB: 03-19-73  Gry/Haz
176 Lbs. / 6’0” Tall
Wanted For:  Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance PG1 O/4gm - U/200gm

Jennifer Suzanne Bennett
White Female
DOB: 09-20-77  Blo/Bro
145 Lbs. / 5’07”  Tall
Wanted For:  Violation of Probation - Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

 
Samantha McDonald
White Female
DOB: 01-05-92  Blk/Bro  
145 Lbs. / 5’03” Tall
Wanted For:  Violation of Probation - Manufacture Delivery of Controlled Substance

Alondra Lozano Alba
Hispanic Female
DOB: 01-20-96  Bro/Bro
150 Lbs. / 5’02” Tall
Wanted For:  Endangering a Child

IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities. 

If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll-free by dialing #888.

You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.

You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers: citizens, police, and the media working together to make our community a safer place.

Together we can make a difference.

