Gunshots heard in Lawton community, man arrested following investigation

Lawton Police was called to the northwest end 38th Street and Rogers Lane around 8:30 a.m. on Friday after an officer heard a gunshot while checking on a man.

When backup arrived, a K9 unit, a negotiator and other officers created a perimeter around the woods where the man was hiding, blocking off several streets during the search.

The man eventually surrendered and was taken into custody, and showed police where the gun was.

The man, who had recently gotten out of prison, was arrested for being in possession of a firearm as a felon.

No one was injured.

