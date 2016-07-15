Woman arrested after pulling a knife on passerby

A Wichita Falls woman is in the Wichita County Jail after authorities said she got into a disagreement over garbage.

Police officials said the incident happened in the 3100 block of Holliday when Erma Olivas approached a person throwing out their trash.

Police said she pulled a knife and demanded the other person leave the property and then hit the victim in the head and ran off.

Officers caught up with her, arrested her, and charged her with aggravated assault and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

