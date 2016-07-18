AT&T Hiring in Wichita Falls

AT&T is happy to announce new job openings in Wichita Falls. Please include this announcement in your newscasts.

AT&T is hiring 60 people in Wichita Falls over the next two months with more hiring expected in future months. We are hoping to have more than 100 new hires by November.

These positions are for full-time Customer Service Representatives.

All candidates will need to apply online in order to be considered. Job seeks can apply at this link: http://work.att.jobs/WF.

The positions will be at the AT&T Wichita Falls call center.

Job details:

Manage customer needs with courtesy and respect, training customers on their options

Expedite collection of overdue accounts in a measured and fast paced environment

Make customers aware of overdue accounts and ensure their information is accurate

Administer all collections and billing functions according to required policies and procedures

Again, these are all full-time positions – including a full benefits package, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, paid time off, and work/life resources, plus a 50% off your AT&T wireless service and discounts on other AT&T products and services