Traffic stop leads to drug arrests

Two suspects are in police custody after a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 287 turns up over nine pounds of marijuana and an illegal weapon.

On Sunday, 25-year-old, John Thomas Smith, from New Mexico stopped by Wichita County Sheriff's deputies. The deputies later took Smith into custody and charged him with possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon. While the passenger, 18-year-old, Adie Marie Bacca was charged with possession of a controlled substance. They stop occurred at the intersection of Hwy 287 and FM 369.

Both were taken to the Wichita County Detention Center.

