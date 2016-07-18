Traffic stop leads to drug arrests - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Traffic stop leads to drug arrests

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Two suspects are in police custody after a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 287 turns up over nine pounds of marijuana and an illegal weapon.

On Sunday, 25-year-old, John Thomas Smith, from New Mexico stopped by Wichita County Sheriff's deputies. The deputies later took Smith into custody and charged him with possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon. While the passenger, 18-year-old, Adie Marie Bacca was charged with possession of a controlled substance. They stop occurred at the intersection of Hwy 287 and FM  369.

Both were taken to the Wichita County Detention Center.

