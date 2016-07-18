Second injured River Road Wastewater Treatment Plant worker passes away

City officials have confirmed that the second worker injured in the recent River Road Wastewater Treatment Plant incident has passed away.

David Sheppard, who was pronounced dead on Friday morning.

Sheppard a part of the Wichita Falls Wastewater Treatment Division for more than 15 years.



Meanwhile, an initial investigation into the River Road Wastewater Treatment Plant hazmat incident in Wichita Falls, which has now claimed the lives of two employees, showed no violations at the plant but said the men were found unconscious without their oxygen tanks.

The in a written statement, city officials said the loss of David deeply saddens them, and his memory will be cherished.

A representative with the Occupation Safety & Health Administration said this incident is under the jurisdiction of the Texas State Health Department and was referred to their Austin office.

However, officials with the state health department said that they are not sure what authority the agency would have over this case, adding none of their programs are involved.

City officials have not released any new information about the investigation.

Daniel Nix, the Wichita Falls City Utilities Operations Manager, told NewsChannel 6 last week, it's expected to be completed sometime this week.

