Update: Different Dining

A unique new fine dining experience in a historic home is slated to open this Fall in Wichita Falls.

We first told you about this story in May of last year. Locally owned and farm to table - Fox Hill Restaurant is situated on eight acres of land on Kemp Boulevard. It will grow and serve its own food.

Local developer John Hirschi bought the property last year and started on the landscaping. The house was built in the 1920's and has to be brought up to 2016 commercial codes.

“We're almost to the point of getting our building permit which we have to have before we start working on the inside. We expect to have that in the next 30 days.”

Once they have the building permit they will begin renovating the inside of the house and building the parking lots. Hirschi says the restaurant will be one of a kind in the area.

“There's not anything like this in Dallas or Oklahoma City as far as I know. It's a 1922 house on eight acres of land so we have tons of room to raise produce for the restaurant.”

Main dining will be in the house. There also will be outdoor seating on the porch and by the pool. Developers hope to have walking paths on the property for guests to take a stroll before or after dinner.

“They will be able to walk around and see the gardens and the food that we are using in the restaurant. It's a restful setting - not a shopping center parking lot."

Developers say they hope to have the restaurant open in October.



“There are huge possibilities here. As time goes on what we present to the public will grow and improve considerably.”

