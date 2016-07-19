TECH TUESDAY: Smartphone Microphone - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

TECH TUESDAY: Smartphone Microphone

WICHITA COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

Today's smartphones and tablets tend to shoot great HD video, but sometimes there seems to be an issue with audio. 

Terry McAdams from MacTech Solutions in Wichita Falls stopped by the Newschannel 6 studio to show us ways to get better sound with our smartphone. 

Copyright 2016 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly