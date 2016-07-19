Man arrested for forgery

A man is behind bars this afternoon after attempting to cash a forged check.

Wichita Falls police responded to the Chase Bank in the 2600 block of Elliott around 11:30 Monday morning.

They say a bank employee told them that 26-year-old Ricky Colley was trying to cash a forged check.

The employee noticed that the signature on the check didn't match the signature on file.

Colley is charged with forgery along with an outstanding traffic warrant.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved