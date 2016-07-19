Crash sends five to hospital

Several people remain in the hospital on Tuesday after a crash in front of a Texoma Casino on Sunday.



Officials said a car was traveling northbound on State Highway 36, making a left turn, when it hit another car head on.

One of the drivers was airlifted to the Oklahoma University Medical Center and is in fair condition.

Four other people were taken by ambulance to United Regional, but one has been released.

The rest are also in fair condition at the hospital.

