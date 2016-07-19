Driver crashes car into storefront

A car crashing through a Wichita Falls business sent one woman to the hospital on Tuesday.



Just before 11 a.m., a vehicle struck the Dollar Tree on the 3600 block of Kemp Street.

Police said an elderly woman jumped a curb and drove into that store breaking two large pane windows.

Authorities said she did not suffer any injuries, but an employee inside the store did receive minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

