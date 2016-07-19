Structure Study

It looks like water is causing damage to a Wichita Falls historicvenue. The city is hiring an engineering company to look into the structural problems at Memorial Auditorium.



The City Council approved an agreement today to have GTO Engineering Services do an additional investigation of the structural distress to the building at a cost of $64 thousand dollars.

City officials say the money for the investigation is coming out of the general fund.

There are several structural issues that need to be addressed or city officials say they could compromise the longevity of the building.

Memorial Auditorium was built in 1927. It's been renovated and two additions have been added to the original structure.

GTO Engineering filed a report about the areas of concern in December 2015 which they presented to the council on February 2016. They will proceed with the additional investigation including an updated floor slab elevation survey to determine if additional movement has occurred since December 2015. They’ll do a geotechnical study, a site survey to determine locations for soil borings and a general structural consultation and report identifying options for remediation and cost estimates for each.

City officials say they are not sure when the study will be completed.



Copyright 2016. All rights reserved KAUZ News.