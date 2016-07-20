Wichita Falls Police arrest man for attempted burglary - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls Police arrest man for attempted burglary

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Wichita Falls Police has arrested a man for attempting to burglarize a home.

Officers responded to a home in the 2300 block of Jasper around 1 p.m. on Tuesday and found an unlocked door.
When they entered the premises officers said 35-year-old Bobby Fernandez came outside.
Officers said Fernandez tried to remove propane and propane accessories from the home.
During a search Police also found illegal prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia on him.
Fernandez was charged with burglary of a habitation and drug charges

