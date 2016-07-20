Another City Councilor expected to run for Mayor

Another candidate has announced their intention to enter the field vying for Wichita Falls Mayor.

District 4 City Councilor Tim Ingle is expected to announce his run for Mayor of Wichita Falls on Friday, July 22, 2016.

Ingle currently serves as Mayor Pro Tem and is a retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel. He is the second person to announce their intention to run for Wichita Falls Mayor. District 1 Councilor Stephen Santellana also declared his intentions to run for city mayor. Both men are running to replace current Mayor Glen Barham.

Councilor Ingle has served on city council for the last six years.

