McAlister's Free Sweet Tea Thursday

The only thing sweeter than sipping McAlister's Famous Sweet Tea is sipping it for free.

Stop by any McAlister's Deli on Thursday, July 21st for their 8th Annual Free Tea Day. A sweet delicious 32-ounce glass of McAlister's Tea for free.

The first 25 guests in line will not only receive a free glass of tea, but will also receive a limited edition Free Tea Day t-shirt.

A McAlister's representative from Wichita Falls stopped by the Newschannel 6 Studio Thursday to give our morning show anchors a taste of their famous tea.

