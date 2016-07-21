PPG Purchase

Vitro S.A.B. de C.V., a leading producer of flat glass and specialty products has bought PPG Industries - a Wichita Falls flat glass manufacturing company.

The Wichita Falls branch of PPG was purchased by Vitro along with four other plants, a flat glass investigation unit and four glass processing centers in Canada for 750 million dollars.

Paul Molini, the Director of Human Resources at PPG, says they have been assured by Vitro that there will not be any layoffs. He says they expect to continue doing everything they normally do at the company with everyone who works there now. They don't expect anything to change other than the owner and the name.

City officials say it seems like a positive thing for Wichita Falls.

"Our initial review of PPG's statement appears that this is going to be good for this facility. Vitro is looking to get into flat glass in the U.S. and they need the facility here in Wichita Falls to be able to do that."

PPG says this represents the end of an era for them as a manufacturer of flat glass. The company wants to focus on paints, coatings and specialty materials.

Vitro executives said in a statement that the investment will strengthen their glass business for construction and enable them to take part in the U.S. and Canadian markets.



