California man arrested in Burkburnett on child abduction charges

A California man was taken into police custody on Friday morning when law enforcement officials arrested him on a felony warrant for deprived rights on custody/visitation and abducted child.

In May of this year, David Ernie Short Jr. took his daughter on a weekend trip. While on that trip, Short informed the child’s mother that he would not be returning her to Oregon where she lives with her mother.

County and Burkburnett police officials, acting on a tip, took Short into custody on Friday morning. Short is being held at Wichita County Jail.

We’ll be updating this story as more information becomes available.

