Three arrested after police find marijuana during traffic stop

Police responded to the 1400 block of New Haven around 8:30 p.m.

While they were detaining 22-year-old John Clement, they smelled pot from inside a car.

Police said 33-year-old Lloyd Murray and 32-year-old Tory Byrd were inside the vehicle along with half a pound of marijuana and over seven thousand dollars cash.

All three were arrested and expected to be charged shortly.

