Three arrested after police find marijuana during traffic stop - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
JOHN MICHAEL CLEMENT (Source: WFPD)
TORY BYRD (Source: WFPD)
LLOYD MURRAY (Source: WFPD)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Police responded to the 1400 block of New Haven around 8:30 p.m.
While they were detaining 22-year-old John Clement, they smelled pot from inside a car.
Police said 33-year-old Lloyd Murray and 32-year-old Tory Byrd were inside the vehicle along with half a pound of marijuana and over seven thousand dollars cash.
All three were arrested and expected to be charged shortly.

