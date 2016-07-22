Zoom Zooms robbery

Wichita Falls Police responded to a possible robbery in 1800 block of East Scott.

Just after midday on Friday, officers arrived at the Zoom Zooms on East Scott on reports of a possible robbery.

Witnesses told police that an unknown suspect came into the store wearing a mask and carrying a handgun. The suspect allegedly stole a cell phone and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police have described the suspect as a white male, thin build, 5'10.”, wearing a black baseball cap and red mask with a face on it.

No one was injured during the incident.

