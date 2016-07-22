Mabonga takes plea deal, gets 25 years

A man arrested in connection with the first murder of 2013 in Wichita Falls, will spend 20 years behind bars.

Brandon Kenneth Mabonga appeared in 78th District Court om Friday morning where he took a plea deal for 20 years behind bars.

An assault charge against him was also dropped as part of the plea.

Mabonga was charged with capital murder in connection with the death of 35-year-old David May, who was killed in his Wood Street home in January 2013.

Two others are also charged in connection to this crime.

Police say Mabonga admitting to driving the car on the day May was killed.

