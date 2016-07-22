Here are Texoma's Most Wanted as of 07 22 2016

WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 07-22-2016

Daniel Lee Harris

White Male

DOB: 11-01-82 Blk/Haz

217 Lbs. / 5’11” Tall

Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance O/4g - U/200g Kingston Russell

Black Male

DOB: 06-16-98 Blk/Bro

157 Lbs. / 5’11” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Burglary of Habitation Marcia Lee Jones

White Female

DOB: 10-12-61 Blo/Blu

149 Lbs. / 5’06” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Driving While Intoxicated - Repetition Pamela Marie Leija

Hispanic Female

DOB: 08-13-87 Blk/Bro

155 Lbs. / 5’02” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance Sierra Garcia

Black Female

DOB: 03-09-92 Blk/Bro

125 Lbs. / 5’01” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance

IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities.



If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll-free by dialing #888.



You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.



You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.



Crime Stoppers: citizens, police, and the media working together to make our community a safer place.



Together we can make a difference.

