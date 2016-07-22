Here are Texoma's Most Wanted as of 07 22 2016 WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -
WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM
These individuals are wanted as of 07-22-2016
|
|
Daniel Lee Harris
White Male
DOB: 11-01-82 Blk/Haz
217 Lbs. / 5’11” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance O/4g - U/200g
|
|
Kingston Russell
Black Male
DOB: 06-16-98 Blk/Bro
157 Lbs. / 5’11” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Burglary of Habitation
|
|
Marcia Lee Jones
White Female
DOB: 10-12-61 Blo/Blu
149 Lbs. / 5’06” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Driving While Intoxicated - Repetition
|
|
Pamela Marie Leija
Hispanic Female
DOB: 08-13-87 Blk/Bro
155 Lbs. / 5’02” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance
|
|
Sierra Garcia
Black Female
DOB: 03-09-92 Blk/Bro
125 Lbs. / 5’01” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance
IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities.
If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll-free by dialing #888.
You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.
You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.
Crime Stoppers: citizens, police, and the media working together to make our community a safer place.
Together we can make a difference.
Copyright 2016 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved