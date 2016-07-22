Man arrested in connection with 2014 sexual assault

A man is behind bars after police say he was allegedly involved in the sexual abuse of a 14-year-old child.

Officer said Willie Ernest Wellman Jr. is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl between late February and early March of 2014.

Wellman's accuser said he made his way into her room and forced himself on her and sexually abused her.

Police were able to obtain saliva and other DNA samples from the scene, and preliminary investigations were not able to rule Wellman out as a suspect.

Wellman was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and bond has been set at $250,000.

