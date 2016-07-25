Manhunt Monday

Wichita Falls Police are on the lookout for Chelsea Leigh Koschak.

She is charged with Theft O/$1,500-U/20,000

She was born on May 16, 1991. She is described as a White female with Brown hair and Blue eyes. She weighs approximately 160 pounds and is 5' 6".

Never attempt to apprehend this subject.

Anyone with information on this or any other criminal activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You don't have to give your information and you could win a cash reward.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved