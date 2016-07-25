WFISD Budget

The Wichita Falls Independent School District held a special session today to go over the 2016 - 2017 budget.

School officials say they are going to have a balanced operating budget for the next fiscal year.

The Board of Trustees discussed payroll increases as part of today's budget talks. Beginning WFISD teachers received a raise from $41.5 thousand dollars a year to to 43-thousand dollars a year. Current teaching staff received a proportional raise. The total cost of the raises was $1.9 million dollars. All staff besides teachers got a general 3% raise which also cost $1.9 million dollars.

School officials say this may be their most accurate budget yet.

"I think we finally figured out how to maximize the use of the software we use. We've finally married HR and financial services, which are all part of our system. We've worked out the details between those two so we think we have a pretty accurate budget."



They say they want to make sure they recruit the best teachers and staff in North Texas because our kids deserve it - and that the new budget puts them in that direction. There are new initiatives, new facilities, and updated and renovated facilities that the budget helps pay for.



School officials say there have been 39 new campus staff hires - that includes paraprofessionals, councilors and behavioral specialists.

The total budget for the 2016 - 2017 school year is $127 million dollars. There will be a public hearing regarding the budget on August 15th. The final budget for the Wichita Falls ISD is due August 31st.

Copyright 2016. All Rights Reserved KAUZ News.

