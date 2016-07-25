Jail improvements continue

Wichita County Commissioners had money on their minds at Monday’s meeting, and it's tied to repairs at the county jail.

Commissioners opted to transfer $20,000 to cover the costs of housing inmates in another county's jail, while crews work on Wichita County Jail showers.

Another financial matter facing commissioners was paying the tab for the cost of the gun range project for Wichita County Sheriff's Office.

Commissioners decided to pay the bill using money from the General Fund contingency and from the Permanent Improvement fund.

Money matters for the commissioners continues on Tuesday, as they meet to discuss budgets with various departments.

