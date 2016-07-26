Some Texoma kids are getting a week's worth of fun and education thanks to the Wichita Falls Police Department.

The Junior Police Academy is a free summer program that brings law enforcement and the community together. It was all about the WFPD dive team and water rescue this morning at Castaway Cove Water Park for students in the Program. The kids got into the water with dive team members and learned how to scuba dive and see what it's like to breath under water.

Dive Team Sergeant Rick Cullar started the morning by demonstrating the equipment they use in their water recovery. Things like a buoyancy control device, dry suits and underwater communications.

Organizers say the WFPD wants the community to see what they do, get involved with the department and get to know the officers.

In a mock exercise, the kids saw some of the different things divers look for when on duty such as guns, computer parts and bodies.

They say people think the dive team only gets called out for drownings but they also search for discarded weapons, computer parts to retrieve information off of and stolen cars, among other things.

Organizers say they hope the program helps kids develop a new appreciation for scuba diving.

"Maybe later on in their careers they'll want to become police officers and actually become a certified diver for the dive team."

Whether they join the force or not, one thing is certain, this week is about getting an education not only in law enforcement...but also fun.

The Junior Police Academy has two week long sessions each year. Both are in the month of July. Space is limited to 20 students per session and it's first come first serve.

Organizers say to take part in the program check the WFPD's social media site between the end of May and the first week of June 2017 for sign up details.

