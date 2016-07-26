Shivers Sentenced to life in prison

At reconvening of his sentencing proceedings on Friday, Donald Shriver was sentenced to serve three consecutive life sentences.

Shivers' punishment trial began in July but was stopped to carry out a pre-sentencing investigation by the court.

As his sentence was handed down by District Court Judge Bernard said,

"You took away a little girl's innocence and the court is going to take away your freedom."

Donald Shivers pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a five-year-old child.

