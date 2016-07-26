Sheriff's office offers reward for information in attempted robb - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Sheriff's office offers reward for information in attempted robbery death

Travis County is offering a reward for information about the death of a Sheriff's Deputy.
Authorities believe Sergeant Craig Hutchinson was killed in an attempted robbery.
He called for help on his radio and was found in his backyard.
The deputy was a 32 year veteran of the force and planning to retire in September.
Information leading to an arrest could total up to $30,000. 

