Car burglary arrest in Wichita Falls

Three people are under arrest connected to several car burglaries in Wichita County.



Wichita Falls Police and the Wichita County sheriff's office both got calls about car burglaries on Kiel Lane and on Morning Dove.

Investigators said two men and a woman were seen running eastbound on Wellington.

Wichita County Sheriff's deputies said they tracked the trio and found them at Town and Country Drive, near Sheppard Air Force Base.

Deputy Joyner said stolen stereos are among the items found.

Officials said the thefts are connected to between 10 and 15 different car break-ins!

Two of the three are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and burglary of a motor vehicle and were booked into the Wichita County Jail.

The third person, a juvenile, is also facing the same charges.

