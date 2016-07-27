TCCU goes blue in support of local law enforcement

The "thin blue line" is now including a big blue "T," and you'll see it as you drive down Southwest Parkway.

The "T" at Texoma Community Credit Union turned blue on Wednesday morning, thanks to some volunteers who grabbed paint rollers and brushes to change its normal color to a blue hue.

Credit Union officials wanted to show their appreciation to the Wichita Falls Police Department. Wichita County Sheriff's Office and the citizens academies of both agencies, and all law enforcement across Texoma.

Wichita Falls Police Chief, Manuel Borrego, said: "It's great symbolism to paint this blue to back the blue and we are very proud of Texoma Credit Union and also all our business partners that support our law enforcement."

Wayne Mansur, TCCU President, told the media it's very easy to love on those people that provide protection to us and help us when were in the time of need.

"We just wanted to take a moment to give back to them and tell them how much we love them for the good they've done in Wichita Falls and the surrounding areas with our Sheriff's Department." Said Mansur.



Texoma Community Credit Union also presented two $500 checks to the two citizen's academies.

