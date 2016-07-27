Early morning crash claims life of driver

An early morning crash just west of Vernon claims the life of a 65-year-old man.

Around 8 a.m. on Wednesday on highway 70, DPS Troopers said Steve Brown was heading west in a Nissan SUV, when his vehicle collided with a Ford pickup heading east on that same road.

No word on the condition of the other driver.

