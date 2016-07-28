Still Open - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Still Open

By Ava Van Valen, Morning Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

There are a few subtle changes to a well known East Side grocery store but employees want to assure everyone that things are running as normal. Davenport Grocery which is familiar and vital to a lot of people has seen a decrease in customers because some think they've closed.

After the untimely passing of Davenport's owner, NaDonna Norris, in May rumors were swirling that the store was closing. Many in the community who rely on the last remaining independently owned grocery store in Wichita Falls were concerned. Employees say the store is still owned by the Davenport family, that its doors are open and it's business as usual though a few things have changed. Their new hours are 9 to 5. They no longer give credit, take checks, give cash back or have Western Union. 

Long time customer and local businesswoman, Josie Rose, says she and many in the community want to thank the Davenport family for keeping the store open. She says she has been shopping at the store since she was four years old and her friendship with the Davenports goes back 52 years.

