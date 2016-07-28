Update: House Fire Claims Life

Fire officials have released new information on the Central Freeway house fire that claimed the life of Tommy Wallace, a well known Wichita Falls man.

Officials said it was an electrical fire that started because of a short or an overload in a circuit.

The case remains open pending autopsy results.

Wallace's Funeral will be held Saturday, August 6th.

Click here for a closer look at Wallace “The Picture Man’s” impact on the community.

Original Story:

A house fire Thursday afternoon in Wichita Falls claims the life of an elderly man.

Wichita Falls Firefighters were called out to a home in the 1700 of Central Freeway just after noon.

Firefighters located an elderly man inside that burning building.

They attempted to revive him, but could not.

Officials are still investigating the cause of that blaze.

