Cycle In Cash

It is less than a month until this year's Hotter'N Hell Hundred. It is four days of intense competition, entertainment food and fellowship but how does this translate into dollars and cents in our community?

The Hotter'N Hell Hundred is one of the oldest and largest cycling events in the U.S. with participants coming to Wichita Falls from all over the nation and the world. Local business owners say the influx of people helps their bottom lines.

"They are spending money at gas stations, restaurants and hotels. Anywhere they go they are spending money and it's good for all of us."

And all of that visitor spending adds up.

"The Convention and Visitors Bureau has done a couple of surveys in the last five years in fact they have done three of them. It shows that Hotter'N Hell brings somewhere between $6.2 and $8.4 million dollars into the economy during that week."

A 2015 Hotter'N Hell Economic Impact Report shows there were over 13 thousand registered participants at last year's event with an estimated attendance of over 20 thousand. The average amount spent was $318 per visitor. The total estimated visitor spending was over $7 million dollars.

Event organizers say they aren't in it for the money. They say the event gets a lot of support from local non-profit organizations throughout the year and the money they make from the event gets turned around and given back to the organizations that support it. They say the rest of the money goes into the next year's Hotter'N Hell.

Local business owners say any event that draws people to Wichita Falls and creates dollars --- makes sense.



