Graham city leader passes away

Graham city officials have confirmed that Spencer Street, who served as the city's mayor pro-tem and council member place three, died Friday.

The CEO of the Graham Convention and Visitors Bureau, Krisa De La Cruz, said the city's residents will be in a state of grief for quite some time after such a huge loss.

De La Cruz adds his family is in the city's thoughts and prayers.

The cause of death has not been determined.

