Burkburnett ISD teacher named Region 9 Elementary Teacher of the Year

Rhonda Birdwell, an elementary teacher at John Hardin Elementary, Burkburnett ISD, has been named the 2017 Region 9 Elementary Teacher of the Year.

The announcement was made at the Regional Awards Luncheon at Region 9 Education service Center on, July 29th, where nominees from the Region 9 districts were honored.

Two panels of judges, one for elementary and another for secondary, will meet in Austin to review the written applications of the semifinalists and select three finalists for Elementary Teacher of the Year and three for Secondary Teacher of the Year.

We at Newschannel 6 would like to say congratulations to Rhonda and wish her the best moving forward.

