Manhunt Monday

Wichita Falls Police are on the lookout for Jerrell Demarcus Murry

He is charged with aggravated sexual assault.

He was born on December 6, 1990. He is described as a Black male with Black hair and Brown eyes. He weighs approximately 145 pounds and is 5' 07".

Never attempt to apprehend this subject.

Anyone with information on this or any other criminal activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You don't have to give your information and you could win a cash reward.

