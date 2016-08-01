Wichita Falls Chase Update

Wichita County Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle at the intersection of Galveston and East Scott.

Following a brief chase, Wichita Falls County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to stop the vehicle at the 1400 block of Peach Street.

The driver, 21-year-old male driver, Victorio Alberto Reyes and passenger, Bernadette Roberts, were both arrested and detained at the Wichita County Detention Center.

Reyes of the vehicle was charged with evading arrest/detention with vehicle, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a controlled substance.

Roberts was charged with possession of a controlled substance two over four grams 400 grams.

